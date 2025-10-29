Bayley Poses With Top AEW Champion

Bayley is friends with everyone!

The WWE star is always praised by her peers for being one of the best people behind the scenes. It appears this reputation extends beyond just the WWE locker room.

The former Women’s Champion recently posted a group of photos on Instagram showcasing how October went for her. The pics showed her doing things such as hanging out with CM Punk in Australia during the Crown Jewel 2025 tour, reading Natalya’s new book and more.

The most interesting capture of the bunch, however, was a photo where she can be seen hugging none other than the current AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander:

Bayley is good friends with current AEW star Mercedes Mone, and she is known to visit wrestling shows to support the TBS Champion in her post-WWE career. So it’s not a surprise that she knows members of the AEW roster as well.

Statlander has actually been working with Mone in a program recently, and the two are set to face each other at next month’s Full Gear PPV as well.

Bayley on the other hand has been involved in a storyline with Lyra Valkyria. The two challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Tag Team Titles on Raw this week but they were unsuccessful in their quest.