Bayley Targets Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY After WWE Raw Asuka Attack

by Thomas Lowson

The September 22, episode of WWE Raw will be one that Rhea Ripley won’t want to remember anytime soon. Things started strong for the Australian Superstar, who was able to beat Asuka after the Empress accidentally struck her ally Kairi Sane.

Post-match, Asuka blindsided Rhea Ripley with the mist, leaving the former Women’s World Champion on the mat in agony.

Ripley ended Raw with a face full of paint, a fact that Bayley saw the funny side of. On X, Bayley shared that Ripley covered in the blue mist resembles a character from Avatar, but added that ‘Mami’ still looked pretty.

It wasn’t just Ripley who was left worse for wear by Asuka, as the Empress confirmed her heel turn with an attack on IYO SKY. Once again taking to X, Bayley struggled to find sympathy for her Damage CTRL alum, as it was IYO and the faction that ousted Bayley in 2024.

With Bayley undergoing a character change in WWE, it remains to be seen how she will fit into the Ripley-Asuka-SKY program. Whatever’s next for the Role Model, she certainly enjoyed what happened during WWE Raw.

