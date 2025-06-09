Bayley Returns On WWE Raw

Bayley made her surprise return to WWE television on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, immediately targeting the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch.

During a in-ring segment, Lynch was discussing her championship win at Money in the Bank before calling out a frustrated Lyra Valkyria. As the two were about to confront each other, Bayley stormed the ring and attacked Lynch from behind.

This was Bayley’s first appearance since the April 14th episode of RAW. She had been written off television after suffering a brutal post-match assault at the hands of Lynch, which was done to explain her absence while she was away for her wedding.

Now, the former WWE Women’s Champion is back and has made it clear she is seeking revenge on Lynch. The attack puts Bayley into the Women’s Intercontinental Championship picture and reignites her rivalry with “The Man.” WWE has yet to confirm when the title match will happen whether that be at Night of Champions or Evolution 2.