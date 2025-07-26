Bayley Vents Frustration Over Missing SummerSlam After Smackdown

Bayley’s frustration boiled over during a dark match following the July 25 SmackDown episode, as the former Women’s Champion expressed her disappointment over missing SummerSlam 2025. The Role Model lost a crucial 2-out-of-3 falls match to Lyra Valkyria on the July 14 WWE RAW, costing her a shot at Becky Lynch’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship at “the Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Before her dark match against Valkyria began, Bayley grabbed the microphone to air her grievances with Cleveland’s audience. Despite being positioned as a babyface, her recent actions continue to hint at a potential heel turn.

“I have a bone to pick with the first ever women’s IC champion, Lyra Valkyria, okay? I tried to do something out of the good of my heart put us in a tag team title match. Why? To get us to SummerSlam because I am out of a match at SummerSlam, thanks to you!” – Bayley

The July 14 RAW match saw Bayley secure the first fall against Valkyria, but ultimately lose after being pinned twice consecutively. The winner was set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, leaving Bayley without a spot on the premium live event card.

Bayley’s frustration continued into the dark match, where she again fell to Valkyria via pinfall. This marks a significant contrast to SummerSlam 2024, where Bayley defended the WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, ultimately losing the title after interference from Tiffany Stratton.

With SummerSlam 2025 approaching, Bayley’s exclusion from the card and her increasingly aggressive demeanor suggest potential storyline developments that could reshape her character moving forward.