Bayley Auctioning WWE Gear To Aid With Texas Flood Relief

WWE’s Bayley is stepping up in a big way to support families devastated by the recent flash floods in central Texas. On X, Bayley shared that she’s auctioning off her ring gear from the June 23 episode of Monday Night Raw. All proceeds will go directly to families impacted by the deadly flooding that struck Kerr County last week.

I’ll be putting this gear up for auction. All proceeds will go directly to the families impacted by the heartbreaking tragedy that happened at Camp Mystic girls summer camp. Please stay tuned for auction link this week, thank you ?? https://t.co/Q72BYNWMiQ pic.twitter.com/xEJW3O7mcZ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 6, 2025

The flash floods caused widespread destruction across Kerrville and surrounding areas after the Guadalupe River overflowed. Over 70 casualties have been conirmed, and a girls summer camp located near the river was hit hard, leaving families reeling in the aftermath.

Bayley’s auction shows the lengths she’ll go to to help out those most in need at this difficult time. Our thoughts remain with the families of those affected at this time.