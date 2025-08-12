WWE Teases Major Character Shift for Bayley

WWE’s August 11 episode of RAW in Quebec City featured a dramatic turning point for Bayley as the Role Model teased a serious character change. During the show’s second hour, Bayley spoke about the isolation she feels and the various losses she’s suffered recently. The promo was intercut with footage of her recent in-ring defeats nd Bayley repeatedly blamed herself.

The segment then cut to Bayley rubbing her ears, as if trying to block out voices. Behind her, the background appeared to waver, creating an unsettling effect. The screen went black again as strange voices could be heard.

Backstage, Lyra Valkyria reacted to the promo, admitting she was unsettled by it. The former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion explained that her decision to part ways with Bayley stemmed from a desire to avoid being drawn into her downward spiral.

This segment teased a massive character change for Bayley, perhaps the biggest since she turned heel in 2019 and ditched her ‘Hugger’ persona. With recent losses getting to Bayley, it remains to be seen what’s next for the former Women’s Champion.



