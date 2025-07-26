WWE SmackDown Logo
WWE Superstar Slams SummerSlam Snub After SmackDown

by Thomas Lowson
WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a stacked event, with the Biggest Party of the Summer playing out over two-nights for the first time ever. Despite the show being bigger, not everyone has made it on the card, resulting in one fomer champion to share her grievances.

After the July 25, edition of WWE SmackDown, Bayley competed in a dark match against Lyra Valkyria. The Role Model made clear that she’s furious that she won’t be part of SummerSlam, and blamed her absence on Valkyria.

Bayley didn’t have the best of look at last year’s SummerSlam, where her WWE Women’s Title reign was ended by Nia Jax. Still, that show at least saw Bayley on the card, which is more than can be said in 2025.

It remains to be seen when Bayley will next have a role on a Premium Live Event, but it won’t be at SummerSlam.

