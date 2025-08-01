Becky Lynch and Mick Foley Voicing Characters on ‘Wylde Pak’

WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Mick Foley are making their mark in children’s television today, voicing characters in a new episode of Nickelodeon’s animated series “Wylde Pak.” The episode, titled “Meats of Strength,” showcases an unexpected collaboration between wrestling entertainment and family programming.

The crossover was revealed by Nickelodeon animator Bryan Arnett through an Instagram post, where he expressed his excitement about working with the WWE legends. Arnett, who designed the characters voiced by Lynch and Foley, shared a personal connection to the project that resonates with many wrestling fans.

“Excited for tomorrow’s’ new episode of #wyldepak ‘Meats of Strength’ As a kid growing up in 80’s I loved watching WWF! So it was pretty amazing getting to design characters that were voiced by @realmickfoley @beckylynchwwe #nickelodeon,” Arnett posted on Instagram.

The collaboration represents a unique intersection between WWE’s mainstream appeal and Nickelodeon’s family-friendly content. For Arnett, the project came full circle – transforming from an 80s WWF fan into a professional animator working directly with wrestling icons he once watched on television.

Both Lynch and Foley have demonstrated versatility beyond the wrestling ring throughout their careers. Lynch, known as “The Man” in WWE, continues to expand her entertainment portfolio, while Foley has long been recognized for his storytelling abilities and crossover appeal in various media formats.

The “Wylde Pak” episode aired today on Nickelodeon, giving young viewers and their wrestling-fan parents a chance to enjoy this unique entertainment blend together.