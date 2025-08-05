Becky Lynch Confronted By Hall of Famer on Raw After SummerSlam Victory

Becky Lynch has a new challenger.

The Man defended her Women’s IC Title against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam this past weekend in a No DQ match. The champion managed to retain the title after Bayley inadvertently hit Lyra, while trying to help the young star.

The IC Champion, who also debuted a new theme at SummerSlam, then came out to boast about her victory on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Her promo was interrupted by a returning Nikki Bella. The WWE Hall of Famer questioned Lynch’s motives for returning to the company.

Becky Lynch Gets Personal With Nikki Bella

The promo quickly got personal with Becky mocking the fellow veteran for her role in Happy Gilmore 2 getting cut and her split with ex-boyfriend John Cena. Bella in return called Becky a liar and broke out the Yes! chants made famous by her brother-in-law, Bryan Danielson.

Nikki Bella then suggested that Becky Lynch put the IC title on the line against her in a one-on-one match but The Champ delivered a cheap shot to the former champion before walking off.

This wasn’t the last of Becky we saw during the show as she was confronted by Natalya, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa backstage. Nattie challenged her to a match. Lynch accepted the bout for next week’s Raw, but against Dupri.