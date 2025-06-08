Becky Lynch Reveals Why Her Daughter Cried At Money In The Bank

Becky Lynch says the Los Angeles crowd made her daughter cry.

The Man picked up a huge victory at tonight’s Money In The Bank PPV. She challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Becky got the win in this match after rolling her opponent up and grabbing Valkyria’s tights, out of the referee’s view.

The new champion appeared in front of the media during the PPV post-show. While discussing her victory, Becky revealed that tonight was the first time her daughter Roux attended a live show in the audience. The little one had to be taken to the back before Lynch’s victory however, because the unfavourable crowd reaction:

“My baby was so happy when I came out. She was so happy. She knew her mama was gonna do this. She knew her mama was gonna take this home. She was so excited. She’s really getting into wrestling, and she could take the cheap shots from Lyra. She could take me getting the cheap shots. She could take me getting a little beat up. She could take that. But what she could not take was the disrespect from the Los Angeles crowd. Everybody chanting, ‘Becky sucks!’ She could not take that. That made my baby cry. She had to walk out of here. She didn’t even see me win the championship. She didn’t even see Lyra raise my hand. The disrespect. The disrespect.”

Becky Lynch also talked about Naomi winning the Women’s Money In The Bank match. She noted that Roux was rooting for Naomi to win which she didn’t like because the female star previously walked out on her.

Tonight’s show also featured the big return of R-Truth after considerable backlash to his WWE release earlier this month. You can check out what his son revealed about Truth’s return here.