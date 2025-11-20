Becky Lynch Blames Eric Andre After Title Loss, Comedian Bites Back

Becky Lynch is no longer the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and according to Lynch, that is everybody’s fault but her own. On the November 17, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Lynch’s reign was ended by Maxxine Dupri. The win marked Dupri’s first taste of gold in WWE and her first singles win in WWE in over two years.

In new footage from Raw, Lynch can be seen screaming at comedian Eric Andre, who was in attendance inside Madison Square Garden. While it wasn’t heard what Lynch was saying, it’s clear that she was blaming Andre, who fought back telling Lynch “I didn’t do anything! It’s your fault! It’s your fault!”

Bro was NOT going to take the blame for @BeckyLynchWWE losing the IC Title… ? pic.twitter.com/xayvMrR96P — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2025

Andre’s declaration of innocence has not stopped Lynch from naming him as part of a grander conspiracy. On X, Lynch suggested that Andre promised referee Jessika Carr (another person Lynch has blamed) a role in one of his “MAJOR FLOPS” films. Lynch is demanding a full investigation into what her character sees as a massively corrupt result.

Why WAS ERIC ANDRE THERE? What does HE KNOW?! Did he PROMISE “CORRUPT” Carr a role in one of his movies (MAJOR FLOPS by the way) in exchange for a Maxxine WIN?! I DEMAND A FULL AND IMMEDIATE INVESTIGATION! https://t.co/RLZDs0guZL — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2025

Lynch’s character has even teased a lawsuit about the title change and is ready to regain the Women’s Intercontinental Title. For now, Maxxine Dupri is your Women’s Intercontinental Champion and is living her dream come true.