Becky Lynch Finishes Filming For New FX Comedy Pilot

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch continues to expand her acting portfolio, as she has reportedly finished filming for a new workplace comedy pilot for the FX network called “Movers.”

The news came via an Instagram post from Chaisson, a set costumer on the pilot, who uploaded several photos from the set featuring himself with Lynch and other cast and crew members. In his post, Chaisson noted that this was a “full circle moment” as he had previously worked with Lynch on the set of Young Rock.

“Movers” comes from the creators of Reno 911!, Robert Ben Garant and Cathy Shim, who will also star in the mockumentary-style show. The series follows the lives of a group of movers and will feature a significant amount of improvisation. Lynch joins a cast that includes Maz Jobrani, Darius Homayoun, and Manny Montana. This is another major project for Lynch, who is also set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, premiering July 25 on Netflix.

While her acting career continues to grow, Lynch remains at the top of her game in WWE. At last night’s WWE Evolution premium live event, she successfully defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a triple-threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. She is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw.