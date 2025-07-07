Becky Lynch Joins FX Comedy Movers In Latest Acting Role

Becky Lynch is stepping out of the ring and into the world of comedy, landing a major TV role as The Man continues to expand outside of wrestling. According to Deadline, Lynch has officially joined the cast of FX’s new workplace comedy pilot Movers. The project comes from Reno 911! creators Robert Ben Garant and Cathy Shim, who will also star.

Movers centers on the chaotic, codependent lives of a moving crew, with much of the dialogue expected to be improvised. Lynch joins an ensemble cast that includes Maz Jobrani (Friday After Next), Darius Homayoun (Sex/Life), Tanael “TJ” Joachim, and Manny Montana (Ironheart).

This is the latest notable role for Lynch outside the confines of the Squared Circle. Past credits include roles in Billions, stunt work on Vikings, and portraying Cyndi Lauper in NBC’s Young Rock. Looking to the future, Lynch is set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, premiering July 25 on Netflix, and has also been cast in Alex Kurtzman’s Star Trek project for Paramount+.

As Lynch continues to expand her resume beyond the squared circle, the big question is whether her acting career will start to take center stage. Whatever’s next for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch will not be a hard woman to miss.



