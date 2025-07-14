Becky Lynch Declares GOAT Status On 10-Year Anniversary of WWE Call-Up

At WWE Evolution 2, Becky Lynch retained the Women’s Intercontinental Championship despite fierce competition from Bayley and former champion Lyra Valkyria. When Cathy Kelley caught up with The Man after the match, she reflected on her win and beating the odds.

“The odds are always stacked against me. We are talking ten years to the day I believe, that is right, ten years to the day since I came up and everybody doubted me. Everybody thought I was the underdog and I was gonna be the one to be pushed aside. That I was going to be a good hand but never really did anything. “I am the definition of this business. I’m the greatest female wrestler of all time. And it’s not just me saying it, other people have said it. Sports Illustrated said it and tonight I proved it once again.”

Lynch’s claim to be the greatest of all time certainly holds merit. A seven-time Women’s Champion and two-time tag-team champion, Lynch is also a Royal Rumble winner and won the first Women’s main event in WrestleMania history.

With Valkyria and Bayley beaten, Lynch is ready to look ahead to her next challenger. After 10 years on the main roster, The Man is hungry for another decade of dominance against the very best WWE has to offer.