Becky Lynch On Happy Gilmore 2, Working with Adam Sandler

Becky Lynch is opening up about the unexpected way she landed her role in Happy Gilmore 2, a major milestone in her career in entertainment. The Man recounted the story to Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino, describing how one major acting role led to another.

“A week [after the audition], I was in a costume fitting for Star Trek. I got a call that I had gotten the part.”

Lynch grew up watching the original Happy Gilmore on VHS in Ireland. Now, nearly 30 years later, she’s starring in its Netflix sequel alongside comedy legend Adam Sandler.

“Loved Adam Sandler growing up. Still do. Actually, working with him made me love him even more. Watching how passionate, hilarious, and dialed in he is at all times, and witnessing how he creates such a fun and warm working environment—he keeps everything loose but laser-focused at the same time. It’s really quite incredible.”

Lynch isn’t the only pro wrestler making waves in the film as AEW’s MJF also appears in the sequel. With stars from both WWE and AEW on board, Happy Gilmore 2 is shaping up to be quite the spectacle for both fans of the original and fans of pro wrestling.

Becky Lynch’s acting résumé continues to grow with high-profile roles, and this behind-the-scenes moment highlights just how quickly fortunes can change in Hollywood.



