Becky Lynch: ‘I’m Blown Away That It’s Been Three Years Since I Wrestled At A SummerSlam’

As she prepares for her return to WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer,” Becky Lynch has reflected on her storied history at the event, admitting she is “blown away” that it has been three years since she last competed at SummerSlam.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, the current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion looked back on some of the most significant moments of her career, many of which took place at SummerSlam.

“It was my first PLE. It was where the infamous slap happened that really catapulted my career,” Lynch said. “It was also where I came back after I had my daughter and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. And then a year later we were tearing the house down and then fighting side-by-side… I’m kind of blown away that it’s been three years since I wrestled at a SummerSlam.”

After a three-year absence from wrestling at the event, Lynch is set to return this weekend in a high-stakes title defense. She will put her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against her former protegé, Lyra Valkyria, in a No Disqualification match that will serve as the culmination of their personal rivalry.

Before their No Disqualification match at SummerSlam this weekend, Lynch and Valkyria will be on opposite sides of a massive eight-woman tag team match on tonight’s go-home episode of Monday Night Raw. Lynch will team with Women’s World Champion Naomi and the Secret Her-vice, while Valkyria will team with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella, giving fans one final preview of their intense rivalry.