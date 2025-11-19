Becky Lynch Says She’s A Hero, Calls Title Loss ‘Obvious Corruption’

Becky Lynch is no longer the Women’s Intercontinental Champion after losing the title to Maxxine Dupri inside Madison Square Garden. Lynch has already shared her outrage over the loss and has threatened a lawsuit, and now she’s argued that a ‘conspiracy’ led to her losing the gold.

On X, Lynch shared footage of herself in New York City after consulting with “the best lawyers” about her lawsuit. In addition to blaming Maxxine for winning the title and AJ Lee for distracting her at ringside, Lynch has now argued that Adam Pearce was in on an effort to take the gold from her.

LET’S NOT FORGET AJ LEE’S MUSIC & THE LED BOARDS. THOSE THINGS DON’T JUST MAGICALLY POP UP WHEN SOMEONE STEPS THROUGH THE CURTAIN.



AJ TOLD PEARCE TO HIT HER MUSIC, PEARCE WAS OF COURSE FINE WITH IT BECAUSE THE FANS WILL BE HAPPY AND NOT NOTICE HIS AWFUL DECISION MAKING IN… pic.twitter.com/3v9xK0prtd — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 18, 2025

In an update, Lynch shared that her lawyers called this “the most obvious case of corruption” ever seen in his 30 years practicing. Lynch vowed that she will hold the Women’s Intercontinental Championship once again soon enough.

My lawyer also says in his 30 years of experience working on the most high profile cases you can imagine, he’s never seen such a gross injustice and that this is the most obvious case of corruption he’s ever seen. I’ll be holding MY INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE again very soon, once… https://t.co/EMqViVKfEY pic.twitter.com/2ao9UH47BL — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 18, 2025

The crux of Lynch’s lawsuit is that AJ Lee does not have a ‘manager’s license,’ and thus should not have been allowed at ringside during the title match. When the popular Irish-based Old School Wrestling Review podcast backed talk of a manager’s license and Lynch’s adherence to the rules, Lynch saw herself as a hero.

Lynch is determined to regain the Women’s Intercontinental Title, whether it be in the ring or in the courtroom. For now though, Dupri is your Women’s Intercontinental Champion, despite The Man’s best efforts.