Becky Lynch Says She Does More Good Being Bad in WWE

Becky Lynch may have spent years as one of WWE’s top babyfaces, but she’s far more comfortable showing her dastardly side. Speaking to Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Lynch gushed over her love for playing the heel.

“I really love being a bad guy. I feel like I do more good being bad, you know?… I’m better at making people look good. I’m not a cool wrestler. I don’t have cool moves. I don’t like—you don’t do anything.”

Lynch’s most recent heel run has seen her capture the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, ending the reign of fellow countrywoman and inaugural champion Lyra Valkyria. For Lynch, playing the villain allows for far more freedom.

“When you are a babyface, you have to be selfish. Because you have to be liked. Your job is to look the coolest… it becomes political… Whereas when you’re a heel, you get that freedom. My job is to make you look cool.”

Lynch’s sentiments have been echoed by many over the years as being a dastardly heel is often found to be more fun than a lovable babyface. For Lynch, there’s little better than riling up fans and using her actions to get audiences to rally behind her opponent.

Currently, Lynch has found herself feuding with Nikki Bella, another woman who knows all about playing both a heel and a face. With a match between the two expected, it remains to be seen how Lynch will coax fans to back the WWE Hall of Famer.