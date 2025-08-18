Becky Lynch Wants Nattie Neidhart Ahead of Title Match

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will put the gold on the line against Natalya during the August 18, WWE Raw. For Lynch, she doesn’t just plan on retaining, but hopes to beat the most vicious side of the Canadian veteran.

On Instagram, Lynch demanded that her oppenent “bring this version of Nattie,” adding that “I’m sick of Natalya.” Outside of WWE in promotions like AAA and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Natalya has worked as Nattie Neidhart and shown a violent side rarely seen by her in WWE. Natalya/Nattie didn’t hold back in the comments, telling Lynch “You don’t get to dictate who the F*ck I am.“

For Natalya, she has a chance to capture her first taste of singles gold in close to a decade. Her last singles title reign saw her hold the SmackDown Women’s Championship for a couple of months in 2017. Natalya won the title from Naomi at that year’s SummerSlam and her reign was ended by Charlotte Flair.

As for Lynch, she’s in her first reign as Intercontinental Champion, a title she doesn’t plan on losing anytime soon. It remains to be seen what side of Natalya fans get in the ring on Raw.