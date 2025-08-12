How Becky Lynch’s New Theme Song Honors Family & Legacy

Becky Lynch recently debuted a new theme song, breaking away from the ‘Celtic Invasion’ that fans have heard for years. One of the most stark differences between the two themes is the new inclusion of lyrics, as provided by The Wonder Years vocalist Dan “Soupy” Campbell.

Speaking to Metro UK, Campbell addressed providing lyrics worthy of the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion. While Lynch’s theme will be heard when she’s working as a wrestler, the new track contains nods to her personal life.

“The lyrics aren’t anywhere yet, but I worked in a reference to [her and Seth Rollins’ daughter] Roux in the first verse, where there’s like a wink to Roux’s name.”

The new theme also contains a nod to Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins, as well as The Man’s late father. Campbell recalled an emotional Lynch greeting him following her victory at SummerSlam 2025.

“We went backstage, and she came up to me crying, and was just like, ‘It just meant so much, because the last time my dad saw me wrestle live was here at SummerSlam.”

Campbell was focused on making “something that was really important to her,” and succeeded in moving Lynch. Now, whenever Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring, she’ll walk in with her family, both alive and sadly passed, with her all the way.