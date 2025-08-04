Watch: Becky Lynch Debuts New Theme At SummerSlam

Becky Lynch has a new theme.

The Women’s IC Champion had teased a collaboration with the band The Wonder Years ahead of her scheduled title defence at SummerSlam PPV.

The tease proved to be about a new WWE theme as The Man debuted her new entrance music during night two of the latest WWE PLE:

Becky Lynch's new theme by The Wonder Years pic.twitter.com/D7ZKhj6XLQ — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) August 4, 2025

Becky Lynch comments on her new theme pic.twitter.com/pAUiWwkMJf — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) August 4, 2025

Becky Lynch had been using the ‘Celtic Invasion’ theme by former WWE music producers CFO$ for the last 10 years. With this new theme, she has managed to avoid a theme by Def Rebel, who took over the WWE music production in 2019.

The IC Champion defended her title against Lyra Valkyria in a No DQ match at the show. The defending champion used every weapon she could think of on her opponent, but Valkyria showed great courage and survived all the punishment.

Bayley showed up at the ringside towards the end to stop Becky from using a crowbar on her opponent. Unfortunately for Lyra, Bayley ended up hitting her accidentally while trying to hit Becky. It allowed the Man to retain the title.

As per the match stipulation, Lyra Valkyria now cannot challenge for the IC title again as long as Lynch is the champion. It’s possible we’ll see her feuding with Bayley in coming times.