Becky Lynch Outraged Over Title Loss, Threatens Lawsuit

Becky Lynch has taken to social media to share her outrage after losing the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri. The title change occurred on the November 17 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and marks Dupri’s first taste of championship gold in her WWE career.

While Triple H took to X to congratulate Dupri on her win inside Madison Square Garden, Lynch was furious. The former champion took issue with AJ Lee’s interference at ringside, arguing that Lee had no right to be present.

“Three letters: NML. No. Managers. License. “In the state of New York that is governed by the state athletic commission, a managers license must be attained for interfering parties to be allowed at ringside. “Therefore, hence, vis a vis, the outcome of this title match, which has been clearly rigged, is hereby under protest. “You will be hearing from my lawyer imminently. The changing of the side plates will result in a lawsuit.”

Lynch had held the gold since WWE Money in the Bank, when she won the gold from inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Lynch made five successful title defenses, including retaining against Dupri during the August 11 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Quebec City, Quebec.

Now, Dupri will be the target of challengers, but Lynch is hoping that a lawsuit, not a match, brings a swift end to Maxxine’s reign. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Dupri’s time as champion as well as Becky’s legal bid.