Backstage Response to Becky Lynch’s Ozzy Osbourne Jibe on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch might have gone too far during the August 25 episode of WWE RAW when she tried to rile up the people of Birmingham, England. Appearing in the hometown of Ozzy Osbourne mere weeks after the music icon’s death, Lynch didn’t hold back in her insults on the city.

“The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham I’d die too.”

This line has split opinion, with some seeing at fair game for a heel trying to get ‘heat’ while others have seen it as too far. Ozzy’s daughter Kelly has slammed Lynch as “disrespectful” and said that WWE should feel ashamed for such things to be said.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, the line was not cleared with the Osbourne family, and WWE is genuinely embarrassed by how the segment played out. There have been discussions about both a public apology for the line, as well as a private apology to the Osbourne family.

Whether an apology is ever made on TV, time will tell. But this incident shows that there are certain matters that are seemingly too far, even for the heel Women’s Intercontinental Champion.