Becky Lynch Blames Bee and Biased Ref for Wrestlepalooza Defeat

Becky Lynch isn’t taking her Wrestlepalooza loss lightly, but she insists it wasn’t her fault. After she and Seth Rollins fell to CM Punk and AJ Lee in Indianapolis, Lynch offered a surprising explanation: a rogue bee.

On social media, Lynch claimed that the insect appeared in the final moments of the match and made it look as if she submitted. To add to her case, she accused referee Jessika Carr of “blatant bias,” sharing old and new photos of Carr with CM Punk as ‘evidence’ to her claim.

I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious… pic.twitter.com/jLqfJdTv9p — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 22, 2025

Carr wasted no time firing back. Responding on X with an eye-roll emoji, she shut down Lynch’s excuse with a blunt reminder: “You tapped out.”

?



Becky, you tapped out.



And it’s not just me saying it. ????? https://t.co/RjYNdZYGQl — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) September 22, 2025

While the match wasn’t for any championship, the victory for Punk and AJ could open the door to future title opportunities. The match marked AJ Lee’s first in-ring performance since March 2015, and she and Punk went 3-0 as a tag-team.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources were very happy with AJ’s performance, noting that she looked strong despite her decade-long absence. With a new deal in place, AJ is expected to wrestle more regularly moving forward.

As for Lynch, she remains WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion—and despite this defeat, she’s already made it clear she doesn’t consider Wrestlepalooza a legitimate loss.