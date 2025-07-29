Becky Lynch Says Fans Who Disliked SummerSlam 2021 Finish ‘Missed The Story’

As she prepares for her return to WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer,” Becky Lynch has reflected on one of the most controversial moments of her career: her quick victory over Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2021. In a new interview, Lynch defended the booking decision as a necessary part of a year-long story.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Lynch discussed her surprise return at the 2021 event, where she defeated then-champion Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds. She explained that the moment was designed to elicit a strong negative reaction and set the stage for Belair’s eventual triumphant comeback.

“It was the exact outcome you wanted. You wanted to root for Bianca, you wanted to hate me, you wanted to feel like she was robbed and had something to come back from,” Lynch said.

The story culminated at WrestleMania 38 the following year, where Belair defeated Lynch to win back the championship in a critically acclaimed match. Lynch believes that the year-long journey made the final payoff special.

“She did. And we had a wonderful story for a full year,” Lynch stated. “I think if you’re still looking back at (SummerSlam 2021) as unfavorable, you kind of missed the story of it, you know?”

Lynch’s reflection on her past SummerSlam moments comes as she prepares for her return to the event after a three-year absence from wrestling on the show. At the two-night SummerSlam premium live event this weekend, “The Man” is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against her former protegé, Lyra Valkyria, in a No Disqualification, No Count Out match.