Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Host LA Weather Ahead of Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are a true power-couple in wrestling, but the pair tag-teamed recently to present the Los Angeles weather. Days ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, Rollins and Lynch hosted a lighthearted weather forecast for KTLA.

Neither Superstar shied away from making reference to their WWE roles. When presenting the weekend update, Rollins relished in a sunny time coming to LA, telling viewers “I love it. Crank it up, burn it down, as you might say.”

Lynch wrapped up by hyping up WWE Money in the Bank. While she wants those in LA to join the nice weather on June 7, making it back to watch the PLE will be a must.

“So you might wanna go to the beach on Saturday, but remember to be back in time for Money in the Bank. Go to the beach in the morning, but come back for Money in the Bank when it’ll be a little cooler.”

Becky Lynch is scheduled to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, while Seth Rollins will compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. With both entering high-profile matches, it could be a perfect weekend for the duo underneath a beautiful LA sun.