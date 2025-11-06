Becky Lynch Grateful To SHIMMER As Women’s Promotion Turns 20

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has shared her gratitude to the SHIMMER promotion on the 20-year anniversary of the company’s debut. Taking to Instagram, Lynch reflected on her time wrestling for SHIMMER and celebrated the company that launched on November 6, 2005.

Happy 20th anniversary Shimmer. A very special company and a special time in my life. They gave this punk teenage gal a chance and a platform and I’ll always be grateful.

Lynch wrestled four times for SHIMMER, at the company’s 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th events, all of which took place in 2006. These matches, which saw Lynch wrestle as Rebecca Knox, were some of the first matches the WWE Superstar had in the U.S. Three of Lynch’s matches for SHIMMER were the longest matches of their respective cards, while Lynch would headline SHIMMER’s fourth event in February 2006.

Becky Lynch isn’t the only notable name to have competed for SHIMMER. Other notable alumni include Asuka, Dakota Kai, Ruby Soho, Athena, Saraya, and Awesome Kong.

SHIMMER hasn’t hosted an event since late 2021, and it appears that the promotion’s doors are closed for good. Nevertheless, Becky Lynch will always have a soft spot for SHIMMER and all the good the promotion did for her.