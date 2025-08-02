Becky Lynch Set For Big Presentation Change

Becky Lynch is set for a big presentation change.

The Women’s Intercontinental Champion recently posted a social media story teasing a collaboration with the band The Wonder Years. It made fans speculate on what the female star was planning.

Becky Lynch is teasing a new theme song pic.twitter.com/b9fKowqPS9 — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) August 2, 2025

Fightful Select has now provided an update on the whole thing. According to them The Man is actually set to debut a new entrance theme song by the band.

Becky Lynch currently uses a song called ‘Celtic Invasion’ as her WWE theme. It was produced by CFO$ about 10 years ago, before Def Rebel took over WWE music production back in 2019.

The new theme which was completed ‘a number of months ago’, features lyrics and an intro saying ‘The Man Has Come Around,’ as opposed to Lynch’s current music-only theme.

The Women’s IC Champion is set to defend her title against Lyra Valkyria at Night 2 of SummerSlam this weekend from MetLife Stadium. Valkyria will not be able to challenge for the title again as long as Becky is holding the belt if she loses.

It’s unknown when Becky Lynch will debut this new theme, but the story tease suggests it’ll be coming soon and the PLE seems like the perfect opportunity for the same. You can check out all the latest SummerSlam news at our PPV hub here.