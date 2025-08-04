Becky Lynch’s Next WWE Feud Revealed

One night after her successful and grueling title defense at SummerSlam, a new report has revealed who will be the next challenger for Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, a program is set to begin between Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

The report indicates that after Lynch’s victory over Lyra Valkyria, which ended that feud due to a “last chance” stipulation, a new program with the returning Nikki Bella is expected to begin for the championship, possibly as soon as tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

At last night’s SummerSlam Night Two, Becky Lynch retained her title against Lyra Valkyria in a hard-fought No Disqualification match. The bout featured interference from Bayley, who accidentally struck Valkyria with a steel chain, allowing Lynch to hit the Manhandle Slam for the victory. It was also noted that Bayley has been teasing a character change in recent weeks after being left off of both the WrestleMania and SummerSlam cards.

The reported start of this new championship feud adds another major angle to what is expected to be a newsworthy post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night Raw tonight. The show will also feature the fallout from the shocking World Heavyweight Championship change, with both the new champion, Seth Rollins, and the man he cashed in on, CM Punk, scheduled to appear.