WWE SummerSlam has delivered some of the most memorable moments in wrestling history. From epic matches to unforgettable storylines, here are the top 5 best WWE SummerSlam PPV shows ever.

SummerSlam 2002

Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock

SummerSlam 2002 is often at the top of many fans’ lists, and for good reason. This event marked the beginning of Brock Lesnar’s first major run in WWE, culminating in a victory over The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Title.

- Advertisement -

Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H

Another highlight was the Unsanctioned Match between Shawn Michaels and Triple H, which was a brutal, emotionally charged contest that showed that HBK could still go at the very top level.

The undercard also featured exciting matches, including Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge.

SummerSlam 2005

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

SummerSlam 2005 is often considered underrated, but its match quality was top-notch and it featured one of the most over-the-top soap opera storylines ever in the Custody for Dominik Mysterio ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero

- Advertisement -

Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan

Another standout match was Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan, a clash of eras that would end up being renowned for HBK overselling to incredible levels against a “that don’t work for me brother” Hogan.

SummerSlam 2013

Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk

SummerSlam 2013 featured a thrilling encounter between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, with Paul Heyman’s involvement adding depth. This was one of the best matches of 2013 overall, and well worth a rewatch.

Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena

The event also saw Daniel Bryan defeat John Cena for the WWE Title, only to have Randy Orton cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Triple H hit the Pedigree on the YES man.

- Advertisement -

SummerSlam 1992

Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog

Held at Wembley Stadium, SummerSlam 1992 was highlighted by the iconic main event match between Bret Hart and the British Bulldog.

The atmosphere and the emotional post-match moment between the two wrestlers made this event unforgettable, and the fact that Bret had to guide Bulldog through it move by move is sensational to think of in hindsight.

Randy Savage vs. Ultimate Warrior

Another notable match was Randy Savage vs. Ultimate Warrior for the WWE Title, featuring appearances by Ric Flair and Mr. Perfect.

SummerSlam 1998

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker

SummerSlam 1998 was a defining event of the early Attitude Era. The main event between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker for the WWE Title was heavily hyped and delivered despite high expectations.

The Rock vs. Triple H

The ladder match between The Rock and Triple H for the Intercontinental Title was a show-stealer, taking place in the historic Madison Square Garden, where great ladder matches usually take place (looking at you Shawn and Razor).