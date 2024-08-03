WWE SummerSlam has long been heralded as “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” consistently delivering some of the most memorable matches in wrestling history.

Here are the top 5 best WWE SummerSlam main events ever.

- Advertisement -

The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar (2002)

A Historic Clash of Generations

In 2002, WWE positioned Brock Lesnar as the next big thing. After winning the King of the Ring tournament, Lesnar earned a title shot against The Rock, who had just claimed the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Their encounter at SummerSlam was a showdown between “The People’s Champion” and the young powerhouse, with Lesnar emerging victorious, setting a record as the youngest WWE Champion and solidifying his place as a top star.

John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan (2013)

The Rise of the “Yes!” Movement

The 2013 main event featured a fascinating clash between John Cena, the epitome of a WWE star, and Daniel Bryan, the underdog fan-favorite.

- Advertisement -

The match delivered in-ring magic, culminating in Bryan defeating Cena with a running knee.

The post-match betrayal by Triple H and Randy Orton’s cash-in added to the drama, making this one of the most memorable SummerSlam moments to date.

Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog (1992)

A Battle in Wembley Stadium

SummerSlam 1992, held at London’s Wembley Stadium, saw Bret Hart face off against his brother-in-law, The British Bulldog.

- Advertisement -

In front of over 80,000 fans, Smith triumphed over Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship.

This match is not only a SummerSlam classic but also considered one of the greatest matches in WWE history.

Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker (2015)

The Rematch of the Decade

Following their shocking encounter at WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker faced off again at SummerSlam 2015.

The rematch, fueled by high stakes and intense animosity, ended with Lesnar passing out to The Undertaker’s Hell’s Gate submission.

Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker (1998)

Attitude Era Blockbuster

In 1998, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Undertaker headlined SummerSlam in a match that epitomized the Attitude Era.

Held at Madison Square Garden, this bout wasn’t a technical masterpiece but was a thrilling main event between two of WWE’s biggest stars.