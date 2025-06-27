Beth Phoenix Teases In-Ring Return Ahead of Evolution 2

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has gotten wrestling fans talking by posting Instagram photos that appear to tease a potential in-ring return. Seen below, the imagery of Phoenix inside a wrestling ring has everything thinking the same thing: Evolution 2.

Phoenix parted ways with WWE last year after her contract ended, leaving fans wondering if the legendary competitor would ever step back between the ropes. Her recent social media activity suggests that possibility may be closer than many expected.

Social Media Tease Generates Buzz

Phoenix’s post caught the attention of current WWE Superstars, with Natalya, Ivy Nile, and others reacting to the images.

The timing of these posts, coming just weeks before Evolution 2, has fueled speculation about a potential surprise appearance.

Perfect Timing for Evolution 2

WWE’s Evolution 2 Premium Live Event is scheduled for July 13, 2025, live from Atlanta, Georgia. The all-women’s wrestling event would provide the perfect platform for Phoenix to make her return, especially given her legendary status and connection to women’s wrestling history.

The original Evolution event in 2018 was a groundbreaking moment for women’s wrestling in WWE, featuring multiple generations of female performers. Phoenix’s potential involvement in Evolution 2 would add significant star power and nostalgia to the card.

Two Years Away From the Ring

Beth Phoenix last competed at the 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she teamed with Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting any sign of her potential return to active competition.

The Hall of Famer’s departure from WWE came after her contract expired, leaving the door open for future opportunities. Her recent social media activity suggests she may be ready to step back between the ropes after more than two years away from in-ring action.

All Eyes on Evolution 2

Phoenix’s tease has opened the door for endless possibilities regarding her role at Evolution 2. Whether as an active competitor, special guest, or surprise appearance, her involvement would undoubtedly elevate the event’s profile and give fans a memorable moment.

As one of the most accomplished women’s wrestlers in WWE history, Beth Phoenix’s return would represent a significant moment for the company and its fans.

With Evolution 2 rapidly approaching, the wrestling world will be watching closely to see if the “Glamazon” will make her highly anticipated comeback.