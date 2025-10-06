Betting Odds Released For WWE Crown Jewel

The betting odds have been released via MyBookie for this Saturday’s major international Premium Live Event, WWE Crown Jewel. The event, which will take place in Perth, Australia, on October 11, is set to feature two “Champion vs. Champion” bouts, a historic final encounter on John Cena’s retirement tour, and a heated women’s tag team match.

In the men’s Champion vs. Champion match, the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, is a significant favorite to defeat the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. In the women’s Champion vs. Champion encounter, the new Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, is favored to win against the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton. For his final match ever in Australia, John Cena is a massive favorite to defeat his long-time rival, AJ Styles.

A minus sign (-) indicates the favorite, while a plus sign (+) indicates the underdog. The current betting odds for the event are below:

Men’s Champion vs. Champion Match: Cody Rhodes (+200) vs. Seth Rollins (-300)

Women’s Champion vs. Champion Match: Tiffany Stratton (+160) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (-225)

John Cena (-1000) vs. AJ Styles (+500)