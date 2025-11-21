Bianca Belair Signs With Creative Artists Agency Amid WWE Hiatus

Bianca Belair has signed with the Creative Artists Agency as questions remain about her in-ring future as a WWE Superstar. The news was first shared by Deadline, and Belair’s signing represents her efforts to expand her status beyond the squared circle.

On its website, the Creative Artists Agency describes itself as follows:

“Positioned at the nexus of talent, content, brands, technology, sports, and live events, CAA creates limitless opportunities for the storytellers, trendsetters, icons, and thought leaders who shape popular culture. “Across film, television, music, sports, brands, the creator economy, and beyond, we represent thousands of the world’s leading actors, directors, writers, producers, musical artists, comedians, authors, athletes, coaches, broadcasters, teams, leagues, digital creators, designers, fashion talent, consumer brands, and more.”

Belair’s signing comes amid a lengthy hiatus from in-ring competition. Belair hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 41: Sunday, where she suffered a finger injury. While Belair appeared as a guest referee at WWE Evolution in July, she has said her injury is complicated.

Belair also has experience performing outside of the ring, including in the American drama series Bel-Air, in which she played herself. While time will tell when The EST wrestles next, fans can expect roles outside of wrestling in Belair’s future.