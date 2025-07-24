Bianca Belair Details Complicated Finger Injury

WWE star Bianca Belair has provided an update on the finger injury that has kept her out of the ring since WrestleMania 41. In a new interview, Belair explained the complicated nature of her recovery and admitted that she “needed this break” from her non-stop schedule.

Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Belair detailed the finger injury she suffered during her triple-threat match at WrestleMania. She explained that while the bone has healed, a lack of mobility is preventing her clearance for an in-ring return.

“I broke it in three places and the joint. It healed, but it won’t bend. You can’t wrestle with a straight finger because it’ll break again… I can’t even sew right now. I can’t even make gear,” Belair said. She added that she is still waiting to see if surgery will be necessary.

Despite the frustrating injury, “The EST” said that the time off has been a welcome change after a grueling five-year stretch. “I needed this break. I’ve been going for the past five years nonstop in the title picture, filming reality TV shows and appearances. I think I had over 300 appearances in one year,” she stated. While she can’t commit to a return date, Belair did not rule out making an appearance at SummerSlam. She has remained on WWE TV, most recently serving as the special guest referee for the match between Naomi and Jade Cargill at WWE Evolution.

Belair’s injury at WrestleMania 41 forced her and her partner, Jade Cargill, to vacate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. While Belair focuses on her recovery, Cargill has transitioned into a singles role, quickly rising to the top of the card. Cargill is now scheduled to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.