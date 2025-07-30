Bianca Belair Debunks Hair-Whip Rumor: “It’s Not A Sound Effect”

Bianca Belair has revealed the truth behind one of wrestling’s most distinctive signature moves, debunking theories that her hair whip is piped-in. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Belair addressed the belief of some that the crack her hair makes when used as a weapon isn’t authentic.

“A lot of people think I add special—like they think the production adds a special effect to it. No, it’s not a sound effect. No. No. And every time that I do it, it’s loud.”

The secret behind the move’s effectiveness lies in Belair’s meticulous preparation before each match. For the EST, everything that goes on backstage is crucial to deliver a crack fans, and her opponents, will remember.

“I have to braid it a certain way for it to make a noise… It’s a special way that I braid it.”

Belair tests if her hair is “match ready” with a series of practice swings. Rather than focusing on how the braid sways, she listens for the sound it makes mid-swing. But like any signature weapon or move, Belair knows that restraint is often the key.

“I don’t do it a lot, too. For one, I don’t want the audience to get used to it. Two, I don’t want to just mark up people every weekend.”

Belair’s calculated use of the hair whip demonstrates her understanding of in-ring psychology. By reserving it for key moments, she preserves its shock value and ensures it remains a powerful tool in both performance and strategy.

While Belair hasn’t had the chance to use her hair whip for some time due to an injury, the EST remains eager to get back in the ring. And for any opponent she may face, it’s not just Belair’s fists and kicks they need to keep an eye on.



