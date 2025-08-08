Bianca Belair Explains The One Potential Benefit of WWE Unreal

Bianca Belair has revealed a potential benefit of WWE: Unreal.

The Netflix series showing the behind-the-scenes aspect of the WWE world has been criticised by many. A number of top WWE stars, such as CM Punk and Randy Orton have expressed their unease with the idea of exposing the inner workings of the business to fans.

The EST, however, shared a different opinion on the whole thing during a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness. Bianca Belair mentioned how even today many people write pro wrestling off as being fake:

“We’re trying to change the misconceptions of wrestling because some people just think it’s fake and they immediately write it off. If people really understood what goes into it, what goes into a storyline, what goes into it behind the scenes, what goes into it when things don’t go right in the ring.”

A Lot More Respect: Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair discussed how the intricacies of a live performance of such physical nature are not appreciated by many people, even in today’s age. The former Women’s Champion expressed the hope that people outside the wrestling realm will develop respect for the performers after watching the show:

“There are so many moving parts. It’s not just about going out there and hitting the moves. It is about connecting with the audience. It’s about telling the story. It’s the psychology of a match. I think that if people really saw the skill and the art of it, and how it all comes together from start to finish, then it really is us creating magic out there, and I think that people will develop a lot more respect for what we do.”

The female star has been out of action since WrestleMania 41. She squared off against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a highly praised triple threat at the show. Belair, however, ended up suffering a finger injury in the match that put her on the shelf.