Bianca Belair Provides Update On “Complicated” Injury

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has provided a new update on her recovery, revealing that the hand injury she suffered at WrestleMania 41 has been “more complicated than expected.” Belair, who has been out of action for nearly six months, shared the details of her “crazy journey” back to the ring during a recent television appearance.

Speaking on a new episode of BET’s 106 & Sports this week, Belair explained the specific nature of the injury. “So, I broke my knuckle. Not my finger, I broke my knuckle. I broke the joint. It’s something that I thought was gonna be a very straightforward, eight to 12 weeks. It’s been almost six months at this point.”

She then recalled the exact moment the injury occurred during the acclaimed Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“But it was WrestleMania, and I was in a triple threat [match] with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. And we were going to the top rope, ‘cause that’s what we do. And we came off the top rope, and Rhea landed straight on my hand, and it just crushed everything in my finger. So, it’s been a crazy journey.”

The former champion, a top star in the women’s division for years, expressed her frustration with the lengthy layoff but remained optimistic about her comeback.

“Being an athlete and having an injury, you rely on your body, and now my body’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. But I’m hoping I can be back in the ring soon.”