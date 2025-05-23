Bianca Belair Return & More Set for WWE SmackDown in Knoxville

The road to WWE Money in the Bank will head to Knoxville, TN for the May 30, edition of WWE SmackDown. Not only can fans expected a stacked event but they can expect the return of former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. During the May 23, episode, Belair’s return was confirmed with a video package in which she reflected on all that has happened as of late.

Good Bianca Belair video package she says it's time for a new beginning



Bianca returns on #SmackDown next week pic.twitter.com/SnHCrXXwG2 — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) May 24, 2025

Belair last competed at WrestleMania 41, where she failed to capture the Women’s World Title from IYO SKY in a triple-threat match which included Rhea Ripley. During that match, Belair suffered broken fingers, an injury that has kept her out ever since.

Now, Belair is on her way back but that’s not all planned for next week’s SmackDown. Fans tuning in or watching live in Knoxville can also expect:

Bianca Belair returns in her hometown of Knoxville, TN

Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill vs. Naomi – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier

Jacob Fatu vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier

John Cena returns to address the WWE Universe

Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the news about the upcoming SmackDown and about the return of Bianca Belair.