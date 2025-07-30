Bianca Belair Details Gruesome WrestleMania Injury With ET Comparrison

Bianca Belair has revealed new details about the gruesome finger injury she suffered during WrestleMania 41, and the lasting impact it has had on her. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Belair recounted the injury in vivid detail, describing how her finger resembled the awkwardly shaped digit of a beloved movie alien.

“They said my finger looked like it had a kneecap,” she explained. “It looked like E.T.’s finger. It was bad.”

The injury occurred during the critically acclaimed triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY with SKY’s WWE Women’s World Title on the line. When Belair attempted a high-risk triple German suplex from the top rope, her hand became trapped beneath Ripley during the maneuver.

“When my hand went back, it got stuck under her, and she literally crashed on my hand.”

The damage was extensive to the EST, including a fracture in the joint and middle of the finger in question. Despite the incredibly painful moment, Belair perservered and played her role in what many are considering one of the greatest WWE Women’s matches of all time.

Belair took months off from WWE to recover before making her return at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Even months after the injury, the lasting effect of this one spot continues to be felt.

“It’s healed, but it won’t fully straighten. I have to wear my ring on my right hand now because it doesn’t fit anymore.”

Though the worst pain has passed, Belair shared that she still experiences discomfort when her finger is bumped or if she tries to extend it completely. This will of course be a major issue for Belair given her athletic role that relies heavily on using her hands.

Despite her return as a referee, questions remain as to when the EST will next wrestle. Whatever the future holds for Belair, she plans to take everything in her stride as one of WWE’s most popular Superstars.