Big E: Nights Like Evolution 2 Reminds Us Why We Love Wrestling

Big E had plenty of praise following WWE Evolution 2, especially for the epic main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. In the closing match of the night, the pair held nothing back in their Women’s World Championship showdown and battled both in and out of the ring. On the post-show, Big E had the following to say.

“This industry is one that will often break your heart, it will disappoint you, it will sometimes have you questioning why you still watch wrestling, nights like tonight remind you, they make you feel something — Thank you Rhea Ripley. Thank you IYO SKY — What they did here tonight, left us with something truly special that I will not forget for a very, very long time.”

Despite the efforts of both SKY and Ripley, neither woman left Evolution 2 standing tall. That honor instead went to Naomi, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women’s World Championship. This title win marks Naomi’s first singles gold since 2017.

Despite neither woman leaving Evolution with gold, both Ripley and SKY can hold their heads high as their efforts did not go unnoticed. Whether it’s Big E or the wider fanbase, the efforts of those in the main event have to be respected.