Big E Praises Lash Legend’s Main Roster Call-Up: “It’s About Damn Time”

Former WWE Champion Big E has shared his high praise for the recent main roster call-up of Lash Legend, stating it was “about damn time” she was brought to Raw or SmackDown.

Legend was officially called up to the main roster on the November 7, 2025, episode of SmackDown and has already made a massive impact. She has formed a new alliance with Nia Jax, and the pair made their presence felt on the November 10 episode of Raw. The two powerhouses interfered in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, helping The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defeat Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to win the titles.

Speaking on the Raw Recap podcast, Big E explained that while Legend is in a high-pressure spot, she is already proving she belongs.

“It’s such a great spot for her. It’s a big spot, it’s a lot of pressure, but even just in the small moments we’ve seen from her on the main roster so far, she has looked excellent… In the two or three things she did tonight, everything looked phenomenal. She is an athlete, she is strong, she is powerful, she’s got size, she’s got charisma”.

Big E concluded that this is the perfect moment for her to prove she is a future star. “I think this is such a great moment for her really to put her stamp and say ‘Yeah, I’m here and I’m not just another body on the roster, I’m someone who’s going to be a force here.’ I’m really excited, it’s about damn time for Lash Legend to be called up”.

Lash Legend signed with WWE in December 2020 and became a member of the NXT faction The Meta-Four in 2023. She and her new allies are now heading toward the Survivor Series: WarGames event.