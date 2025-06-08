Big E Praises Naomi After WWE Money in the Bank Win

Naomi is Miss Money in the Bank, in one of the biggest victories in the lengthy career of the veteran Superstar. Speaking on the post-show event, Big E shared how Naomi’s victory is long overdue.

“I have known this woman for 16 years and to see you have your best run now, to see everything you’ve been through over the last several years, to see your growth, to see you go to TNA, be a World Champion, to see everything you’ve put up and endured. And I know that the people and I, we don’t even know the half of everything that you had to deal with.”

An emotional Naomi fought back tears as Big E spoke of her journey and the various ups and downs. After regaining her composure, Naomi made clear to the fans that she didn’t need their support anymore, but appreciated what Big E had to say.

“Thank you E, that means a lot coming from you because you have been there and seen me from day one. So thank you and I appreciate it.”

Naomi hasn’t held singles gold in WWE since 2017, but that could change very soon. Now, Naomi has a golden opportunity, and every champion should ‘proceed with caution.’