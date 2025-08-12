Big E Pushes For WWE Star To Use Alternative Character

Former WWE Champion Big E has shared high praise for Natalya’s recent work on the independent circuit, stating that he would love to see her more aggressive “Nattie Neidhart” persona on WWE television, potentially in a feud with Becky Lynch.

Speaking during a recent WWE Raw Recap on the company’s digital platforms, Big E expressed his admiration for the different character Natalya has been portraying in her non-WWE matches, particularly at GCW’s Bloodsport.

“I love Bloodsport Nattie, I would love to see that version in the ring with Becky (Lynch) as well,” Big E said. “I think she showed an intensity that a lot of people didn’t realise she had.”

Big E praised the veteran for continuing to evolve after a nearly 20-year career on the main roster. “For her to still add wrinkles to her game and show different dimensions. Although we’ve seen a lot of that outside of WWE, I would love to see elements of that here as well. I’m intrigued to see if things progress with Nattie and with Becky.”

Throughout 2025, Natalya has competed for several promotions outside of WWE as part of the company’s new partnership initiatives. As “Nattie Neidhart,” she recently picked up a victory over TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV on August 2nd, keeping her record in the shoot-style promotion undefeated.