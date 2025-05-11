‘Give Them The Same Grace’: Big E Supports Becky Lynch’s Recent Stand On Female Wrestlers

Big E believes female talents deserve better treatment.

The last few decades have seen major advancements in the medical field that have allowed athletes in all sports to extend their careers. Wrestling names have taken advantage of this change too, with talents being able to extend their careers years and decades beyond the previous generations.

The acceptance of this change, however, is not the same for male and female stars. Male talents of older age are much more easily accepted in top roles in the industry compared to their female counterparts.

Big E Supports Becky Lynch

Big E spoke up about this double standard during the Backlash pre-show. He was talking about the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria match at the PPV being seen as a passing of the torch moment. The former WWE champion supported Lynch’s stand who has questioned this treatment of female performers in recent times:

“I feel like so much of the narrative is, ‘Is this a passing of the torch moment?’ But it’s also very interesting when I hear from Becky, and she talks a lot about age and the way we talk about age with women and the way we talk about age with the men. In that, for a lot of women who are in their late 30s it’s, ‘Oh, are you winding down? When are you ready to get out?’ But look, it feels like 75% of the male side is 38, 39, 40, 45. Let’s give the women the same honor and same grace as well,”

Becky Lynch challenged Valkyria for the Women’s IC title at the latest WWE PPV but failed to win the belt. The Man wasn’t happy with this outcome and she attacked Valkyria after the bout, indicating that this rivalry is not over just yet.