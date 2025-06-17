Big E Reveals Dream Match He’d Never Get

Big E has revealed his dream match that is not possible anymore.

This week’s episode of Raw saw the WWE return of Goldberg. The WCW veteran interrupted Gunther’s World Title celebration, setting up the last match of his career for the July 12 Saturday Night’s Main Event special from Atlanta, Georgia.

The former New Day star talked about Goldberg’s return on the Raw recap. He first discussed being a fan of the wrestling veteran, saying that seeing the former champion took him back to his youth:

“Look, it was like I was 13 years old once again. It was like, I hearken back to him winning the title at the Georgia Dome. I met this man at a Walmart signing like 25 years ago. Like we got to do a Hot Ones together. This man, my wrestling fandom is so deeply connected to this man. My most famous promo of all time has to do with that man.”

Obviously Off the Table: Big E

Gunther defeated Jey Uso to win back the World Heavyweight Championship on last week’s Raw. The title change was inspired partly by the upcoming Goldberg match, as the officials wanted it to feel as big as possible.

Big E discussed how he would have loved to face Goldberg in his retirement match, while also commenting on the fate of Jey Uso:

“I wanted his retirement match. That’s obviously off the table. I will say, if this is indeed it, Gunther is so intriguing. I love the clash of eras. I think, and this is, I want to see, obviously, seeing Jey not have the title is disappointing. But I want to see Gunther be in the ring with the biggest fish.

A former WWE champion in his own right, Big E has been out of action since March 2023 after a neck injury. While not officially retired, the former NXT champion currently does not have a return timetable either.