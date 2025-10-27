Big E: “My Career is Kind of Behind Me”

Big E appears to be putting the kibosh on any ideas of an in-ring return as evidenced by comments made during a recent interview.

This was expressed during an appearance on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon as the now estranged former member of the New Day touched on how he is perceiving his future in terms of whether he will ever don his gear again. A devastating neck injury has kept the former WWE champion on the sidelines since 2022.

On that referenced podcast, Ettore Ewen touched upon mental health hurdles he has had to overcome in terms of difficulties in the intervening years as he also concurrently tackles his own current duties with the TKO-owned property.

A ringside belly-to-belly suplex gone wrong which led to the fracturing of his C1 and C6 vertebrae has kept the acclaimed performer out of the ring. The residual issues with his spine have kept him in a position where there have been some questions if he will ever return but not that defined certainty for Ewen. When touching on his competitive professional wrestling efforts going forward and coming across as grounded about everything, Big E said:

My career is kind of behind me. I’m someone who is appreciative, I think I had a really good career and I’m proud of it.

Big E’s current role under the WWE banner and his competitive resume

Big E is a frequent staple of WWE broadcasts these days and can be seen as a regular panelist on WWE’s consistent run of premium live events and pay-per-views. The aforementioned WWE title run is but one of the accomplishments that bolsters the deep resume of the man who encouraged many around the world to not be sour.

Big E has also captured the WWE intercontinental title, won the WWE King of the Ring tournament, and has multiple WWE Tag Team Championship accolades to his credit.