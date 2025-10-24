Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

The “healthy respect” between Jade Cargill and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has officially been terminated. On the October 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cargill snapped, executing a shocking heel turn by viciously attacking Stratton, making it clear she is done waiting for her turn at the championship. The assault came just moments after Cargill had seemingly saved the champion from a 2-on-1 beatdown.

The chaotic segment began when Stratton was being attacked by the duo of Giulia and Kiana James. Jade Cargill’s music hit, and she ran to the ring to make the save, clearing the two assailants from the ring and helping Stratton back to her feet. Cargill then raised Stratton’s hand in a sign of respect and solidarity. However, the moment was a calculated trap.

As Stratton turned to grab her championship, Cargill blasted her with a massive clothesline, stunning the Orlando crowd. The assault spilled to the outside, where Cargill’s new, ruthless aggression became terrifyingly clear. She laid the champion’s leg on the steel ring steps and, with a look of cold determination, stomped down on it, leaving Stratton screaming in agony.

In a backstage interview later in the show, a remorseless Cargill explained her actions and put the entire women’s division on notice. “Patience is not rewarded, power is. I will be taking the WWE Women’s Championship.”

This turn completely upends the SmackDown women’s division. Cargill and Stratton had been rivals for the title over the past few months, but their encounters were built on mutual respect. They even teamed together on the August 22 episode of SmackDown, defeating Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. That respect is now gone, replaced by a new chapter as Cargill begins her hostile takeover for the WWE Women’s Championship.