Big Match Expected To Be Added To WWE Crown Jewel

A new report from Dave Meltzer has provided a potential spoiler regarding a new match for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. According to an internal lineup sheet for the show, the match between Roman Reigns and “Big” Bronson Reed is currently listed as the final match to be added to the card.

The report also noted that as of last week, the match was listed internally as having a “stipulation to be determined,” suggesting that a final angle to add a stipulation could take place on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight’s show, which will emanate from Dallas, Texas, is the final episode of Raw before the international PLE, and it has a strong advance of over 10,719 tickets sold. The final build for the entire Super Show-Down card is expected to happen on tonight’s broadcast.

The match between Reigns and Reed stems from Reed’s attacks on Reigns and his family, which led to Reigns returning to WWE programming to seek revenge. The current card for the Perth event features five matches, including two major non-title “Champion vs. Champion” bouts and a match on John Cena’s farewell tour. Here is the current Crown Jewel card:

* Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton

* John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors