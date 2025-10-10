Big Matches Planned For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The card for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 is taking shape, and it includes three title matches According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show will feature a WWE Women’s Championship match and a number one contender’s match to determine the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

These two bouts will join the planned main event, which is set to see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. At Crown Jewel, Rollins will face WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a champion vs. champion showdown for the Crown Jewel Title.

In the women’s division, Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against the powerful Jade Cargill. This is their fourth match dating back to SummerSlam, where Stratton went over before a double count out finish on SmackDown and the infamous September 26th episode of SmackDown where they worked a triple threat match.

The other reported match will have major implications for the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to go one-on-one with the “Samoan Werewolf,” Jacob Fatu, in a match where the winner will earn a future shot at Cody Rhodes and his championship.